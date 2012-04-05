* Stronger dollar caps gold's gains
* German government bonds hold near three-week highs
* Gold dips briefly after weekly U.S. jobless claims
(Updates throughout, adds comments)
By Michelle Martin
LONDON, April 5 Gold prices rose on Thursday as
its fall to a near three-month low the previous day tempted some
buyers back, but gains were capped by a rise in the dollar and
fading hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus.
Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,628.34 an ounce at
1420 GMT. It briefly broke back above $1,630 an ounce as a drop
in jobless claims pulled the dollar from its highs and stocks
from their lows, but was unable to sustain the move.
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said a countermove
after the sharp price fall of recent days was to be expected,
but said he expects prices to trade lower, possibly below $1,600
an ounce, after the current correction has run its course.
"Gold is highly correlated to equities and commodities at
the moment and as long as the equity markets and the commodity
markets are going down, so is gold," he said.
European shares hit a two-month low on Thursday and more
losses are expected as worries build over Spain's debt burden
and the possibility of more trouble in weaker euro zone states.
safe-haven German bunds rose.
Investors will be looking to the March nonfarm payrolls
report from the United States on Friday for further clues on the
health of the labour market.
A spate of better-than-expected U.S. economic data has
curbed investor appetite for gold by raising expectations that
quantitative easing will prove unnecessary, especially after Fed
minutes on Tuesday suggested more monetary stimulus was
unlikely.
Ultra-loose monetary policy, which keeps real interest rates
and consequently the opportunity cost of holding gold low,
helped push the metal to record highs in 2011.
"Markets in general seem to be in risk-off mode as the Fed
keeps quantitative easing on a back burner," Scotiabank analysts
said in a note on Thursday.
HEADWIND FOR GOLD
"The fact this has given the dollar a boost is likely to be
a headwind for gold and if we get a broad based sell-off then
gold prices are likely to suffer as investors have to raise
money against margin calls," they added.
"As such, we would not be surprised to see a move down in
gold, but as concerns about Europe's debt are resurfacing, this
time in Spain, the downside may be limited and safe-haven buying
may soon return with vigour," they said.
Spanish government bond yields rose further on Thursday
after investors worried about the country's ability to meet
budget targets held back at debt auctions the previous day,
rekindling funding concerns for lower-rated euro zone states.
Industrial output in Germany fell more than expected in
February due to unusually cold weather, data showed on Thursday,
tempering hopes Europe's largest economy will avoid a recession.
"In addition to Euro jitters potentially offering a 'prop'
for gold, we also cannot rule out the possibility of the U.S.
economic recovery 'topping out', bringing the easing option back
onto the table, and thus throwing another lifeline to the
precious metal," INTL FC Stone analyst Meir said.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.9
at $31.58 an ounce, spot platinum was down 0.1 percent at
$1,593.94 an ounce, and spot palladium up 0.7 percent at
$633.70 an ounce.
Loose underlying market conditions could prove tough for
silver to overcome this year.
"Silver prices did manage to get some lift in March, but
overhead supply seemed evident above $33.30 an ounce,"
Scotiabank said in its report. "However, considering the market
is in a supply surplus, global growth is subdued and the EU debt
crisis had calmed down in March, perhaps this was not so
surprising."
"Given the economic slowdown in China and with Europe likely
to see flat growth at best in 2012, industrial demand for silver
is likely to be subdued and in turn that will put more pressure
on investors to absorb the supply surplus. Considering all this,
$30 an ounce still seems a relatively rich price for silver."
(Editing by Jan Harvey and Jason Neely)