* Gold up sharply in technical recovery
* Disappointing jobless data, euro zone concerns boost
(Updates prices, paragraphs 4-5)
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, April 12 Spot gold prices jumped more
than 1 percent o n Thursday, with technical buying, a
strengthening euro and hopes for a Fed stimulus to the U.S.
economy cited as driving a late-morning recovery in bullion,
which had declined in early trade.
As the euro strengthened against the dollar, bullion
rebounded from an intraday low around $1,650 per oz. Some market
participants said disappointing U.S. jobless claims data fed
hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch a third round
of quantitative easing, or QE3.
Other traders said the rally was technically driven and took
many by surprise. They noted that gold outperformed the euro,
which was up 0.5 percent against the dollar.
Spot gold was up 1.07 percent at $1,675.14 per oz at
5:00 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), headed for its largest weekly gain in
six weeks as investors have grown more risk-averse. Confidence
in the euro zone economy took a knock this week amid concerns
mounting about Spain and Italy.
Gold futures for June on Comex settled up 1.2 percent
at $1,680.60, close to an intraday high of $1,681.3.
Bullion, which had risen as high as $1,675.31, was still
within its recent trading range. Traders said they expected it
to hit resistance around $1,685 per oz.
One trader said the rebound from early losses was
technically driven after gold hit an intraday low of $1,650 per
oz, rather than due to any economic data.
Technical buy stops over $1,665 per oz could be behind the
rise, George Gero, senior vice president of RBC Wealth
Management, said.
"People decided they wanted to get back into the market.
People who thought we'd have a back-and-forth today were on the
wrong side. You can search for news, but you'll come up
empty-handed," he said.
U.S. data disappointed on Thursday, with weekly jobless
claims hitting their highest level since January, raising
concerns that the job market was stalling.
Spanish bond yields have jumped to nearly 6 percent, a level
viewed as unsustainable. Equities are hovering near three-month
lows, while holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, often
seen as a measure of longer-term investment appetite for
bullion, held near record highs around 70.3 million ounces.
"It's good that gold has bounced back up. I don't expect
sustained losses, but neither do I expect sustained gains,
because tomorrow you have Chinese GDP data but you also have
U.S. inflation and that is going to be closely watched," VTB
Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.
Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation data due on
Friday to show the core rate of consumer inflation, which
excludes food and energy prices, to have risen to 2.2 percent in
March.
Chinese growth figures for the first quarter of the year are
due on Friday, and economists surveyed by Reuters expect to see
a rise of 8.3 percent, compared with an 8.9 percent increase in
the previous three months.
Gold in euro terms was down 0.2 percent at
1,261.59 euros an ounce, but appeared headed for a weekly gain
of nearly 1 percent.
Spot silver, which has fallen in six of the last
seven weeks, was up 2.7 percent at $32.39 an ounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of ounces
of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, held around 52.5,
having risen from closer to 50 a week ago, denoting the
outperformance of gold.
Platinum rose 1.28 percent on the day to $1,597.24 an
ounce, while palladium was up 2.13 percent at $643.97 an
ounce.
The platinum group metals were unruffled by reports of South
African PGM output nearly halving year-on-year in February,
largely because of a stoppage at Impala Platinum's
Rustenburg mine through an illegal strike.
(Editing by David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)