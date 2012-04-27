* Euro extends gains after soft U.S. growth data

* Stocks still firm, adding further support to gold

* Silver off three-month low but heads for weekly loss (Updates prices, adds detail, comment)

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, April 27 Gold prices climbed to two-week highs above $1,660 an ounce on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. growth data weighed on the dollar versus the euro, and stoked expectations the Federal Reserve could unleash a fresh round of quantitative easing.

The precious metal remained well within the narrow range it has stuck to this month, however, as a dearth of buying from key bullion consumer India curbed gains. Its monthly price spread of $1,610-1,680 an ounce in April is its tightest since June.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,665.09 an ounce at 1333 GMT, having touched a two-week high at $1,666.41. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were up $6.00 at $1,666.30.

"At the end of the year we expect gold to resume its uptrend, but not before that. We expect this range trading to continue," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

"The role of the futures investors is still dominant as physical demand is rather weak at the moment, especially from India, due to high local gold prices and tax increases. It will take some time before this is adjusted."

The dollar and appetite for assets seen as higher risk are likely to remain key drivers of the market, he said. The dollar fell to a three-week low against the euro on Friday after a report showed U.S. economic growth cooled in the first quarter.

"Stronger US data in (the first quarter) damaged the gold market," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note. "Nevertheless, we believe growth will slow down in the coming weeks. Another round of quantitative easing by the Fed should bring new buyers into the market."

A firmer tone to stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic also helped gold to climb, although caution was still evident in the debt markets, where both U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds climbed.

ASIAN BUYERS UNINSPIRED

Physical demand for the metal in major consumer India was light after the last major gold-purchasing festival of the wedding season earlier this week, while the listless performance of spot prices deterred buyers elsewhere in Asia.

Gold bar premiums in Singapore were around $1 an ounce above London prices, while in Hong Kong, premiums were quoted in the range between $1 and $1.60 an ounce.

"People don't have much confidence that prices will move higher once we approach (the) $1,660-$1,670 level," a Hong Kong-based dealer said.

He said trading volume had been sluggish as speculators shifted interest to better-performing markets, such as equities.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8 percent at $31.35 an ounce

The metal is set to end the week down 1 percent after sliding below $30 an ounce for the first time since mid-January on Wednesday. Prices fell in six of the previous eight weeks.

Sales of American Eagle silver coins from the U.S. Mint are on track to hit their lowest monthly rate since July 2008 in April, figures from the Mint showed, at 1.28 million ounces, against 2.542 million ounces in March.

"Silver closed (Thursday) higher at 31.20 but remains within the range of Monday's steep sell-off," ScotiaMocatta said in a note.

"Resistance is at 31.71, Monday's high. Support is at 30.00, around yesterday's low. The gold-silver ratio is trading lower at 53.26, its first pause after four sessions higher."

Spot platinum was up 0.4 percent at $1,568.74 an ounce, while palladium was up 1 percent at $673.47. (Editing by James Jukwey)