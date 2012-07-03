* US manufacturing shrinks in June, lifts QE hopes
* Spot gold may rise to $1,606.79/oz - technicals
* U.S. jobs report seen key on Friday
(Changes dateline, byline, adds quotes, updates prices)
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, July 3 Gold prices gathered steam on
Tuesday to climb above $1,600 per ounce, with broad sentiment
lifted as increasingly poor economic data raised expectations
that leading central banks will ease policy further to stimulate
growth.
The rally in bullion was replicated in wider markets, with
world share prices also rising.
U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in
nearly three years, following a string of data from Europe and
Asia that suggested the euro zone debt crisis was reverberating
throughout the global economy.
The European Central Bank (ECB) could be leading on the
monetary front, with wide expectations for rates to hit a record
low later this week. The run of poor data has
boosted the case for U.S. policy stimulus further out.
Gold typically gets support in a low interest rate
environment as that cuts the opportunity cost of holding metal,
with holders relying on rises in its outright value for returns.
"Over the last few weeks U.S. numbers have worsened a lot
and this has brought about the probability of QE3 - which is
probably the most important reason for the market to believe in
gold," Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg sa i d.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent on the day to $1,608.39
per ounce by 0959 GMT, while benchmark U.S. gold futures for
August delivery were up around 0.7 percent to $1,609.40.
Some analysts stayed alert to downside pressure.
Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore, noted an improved chance of U.S. stimulus. But he was
cautious on the outlook, given the Federal Reserve's recent move
to extend its "Operation Twist" programme which involves selling
short-term securities to buy longer-term ones to keep long-term
borrowing costs down.
"We are unlikely to see a big add-on after Operation Twist
was extended, unless things fell off the cliff. And remember,
when things did fall off the cliff in 2008, gold fell as well."
The all-important U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday,
expected to shed light on the state of the labour market in the
world's top economy, will be scrutinised by investors eager to
predict the next move by the Fed.
PHYSICAL MARKET QUIET AGAIN
Asia's physical gold market fell back after short-lived
excitement late last week when bullion dropped below $1,550 per
ounce before staging a 3-percent rally.
"Customers went in to pick up gold below $1,560 last week
but now the market is quiet again," said a Singapore-based
dealer, adding that gold bar premiums were about 70 cents above
London prices.
A rally in the rupee against the dollar last Friday helped
gold purchases from India, traditionally the world's top bullion
consumer.
In other metals, spot silver rose to $27.90,
mimicking gains in gold. Platinum rose to $1,467 while
palladium was also higher at $586.75.
"The dimmed economic outlook leads to expectations of more
stimulus, which will weaken the dollar and help metals," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
"Of course silver will be relatively weaker than gold due to
its industrial nature, but we do sense anticipation of a further
price rise in the physical market."
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Anthony Barker)