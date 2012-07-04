(Adds comment, prices)
* Gold set for second weekly gain
* Focus on ECB, U.S. jobs
* Palladium gets boost from robust U.S. auto sales
* Coming up:US June ADP national employment; July 5, 1215
GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, July 4 Gold steadied near two-week highs
on Wednesday and was set for its second successive weekly gain,
thanks to a modest decline in the dollar that may sharpen
investor appetite for the metal, although a U.S. public holiday
is likely to temper any gains.
Investment demand for bullion has flagged over the last few
months, in light of the high degree of uncertainty over the
impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy that
has resulted in the dollar emerging as the safe-haven asset of
choice, to the detriment of gold.
Yet holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds, often used as
a gauge of longer-term investor demand, have eased this week,
but remain less than half a percent off March's record high
above 70.89 million ounces.
This week could be decisive in determining the likely course
of monetary policy in both the United States and the euro zone,
where the low interest rates that prevail in both regions have
been instrumental in creating demand for gold.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday to discuss
monetary policy and is widely expected to cut euro zone rates to
a record low to try to contain the debt crisis, without
resorting to buying the sovereign bonds of heavily indebted
nations such as Spain and Italy to lower their borrowing costs.
More crucially for the gold market is U.S. monthly
employment data on Friday, which will offer some proof of the
ability of the economy to generate jobs and the scope for the
Federal Reserve to take additional policy measures to stimulate
growth.
Spot gold was bid at $1,614.30 an ounce at 1421 GMT,
down 0.2 percent on the day and was up nearly 1 percent on the
week, set for its second consecutive weekly rally, its longest
stretch of gains since late February.
COMEX gold futures for August delivery traded down
0.5 percent on the day at $1,614.30 on the Globex electronic
platform.
"With the U.S. off, volumes are half of what was traded
yesterday and yesterday was a low-volume day. There has been a
bit of profit-taking and I still see resistance at $1,630.00,"
Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital said.
"At the end of the day, people are still very cautious."
The U.S. monthly jobs report is expected to show 90,000
workers were added to non-farm payrolls in June and the
unemployment rate held at 8.2 percent.
The May report showed the slowest growth in payrolls in a
year and revived speculation that the Fed could resort to more
asset purchases to anchor borrowing rates to boost the economy,
particularly ahead of this November's presidential elections.
FED TRUMPS ECB
The ECB's widely expected decision on Thursday to cut rates
by 25 basis points to a record low 0.75 percent could prove
positive for gold, even if shifts in U.S. rates have more impact
on the dollar-price of the metal.
"Gold tends to benefit from easier monetary policy," HSBC
analyst James Steel said.
"....while an ECB rate cut might be initially bearish for
the euro it should ultimately help support the euro to the
extent that it relieves financial market pressures in the euro
zone. Based on the positive correlation between the euro and
gold prices, an ECB rate cut could therefore be near-term
bearish but eventually bullish for gold."
The correlation between the euro/dollar exchange rate and
the gold price touched its strongest in 2-1/2 months on
Wednesday, rising to 0.60 from below 0.40 in late June, meaning
the two assets are more likely to move in tandem with each other
than they were two weeks ago.
In fundamental news for gold, output in China, the world's
largest producer, stood at 31.2 tonnes in May, up from 28.8
tonnes in April and the highest monthly figure this year.
The slightly weaker tone in gold extended to silver, to
which it tends to be quite strongly positively correlated. The
correlation between the two rose to 0.89, from around 0.85 late
last week, the highest since March.
Silver was last down 0.3 percent at $28.11 an ounce.
Platinum slid 0.2 percent on the day to $1,479.00,
while palladium rose by 0.5 percent to $597.50. The
palladium price staged its biggest one-day rally since late
December on Tuesday, when it rose by 3.82 percent.
The previous session's weakness in the dollar, which makes
it more profitable for non-U.S. investors to buy dollar-priced
assets, together with data that showed car sales in the United
States beat expectations in June helped trigger the rally.
The figures, which showed a 22-percent rise in sales in the
world's second-largest car market last month, showed an
annualised sales rate of 14.1 million vehicles, compared with
analysts' estimates of 13.9 million.
Palladium is employed mainly in the catalytic converters of
gasoline-powered vehicles, which are the most commonly used in
the U.S. market.
(Editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)