* Minutes from latest Fed meeting show stimulus fairly soon
* Gold breaks above moving averages
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Gold rose above $1,650 an ounce
on Wednesday for the first time since early May, as minutes from
the U.S. Federal Reserve showed that another round of
bullion-friendly monetary stimulus will be imminent.
After trading near unchanged earlier in the session, gold
shot higher after minutes from the U.S. central bank's August
meeting showed that policymakers are ready to deliver more
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably.
Wednesday's gains lifted bullion prices above their key
technical resistances of 150-day and 200-day moving averages,
extending its rally to a sixth consecutive day. Gold looked set
to rise further after breaking above the upper end of its
trading range at $1,640 an ounce.
"The Fed minutes clearly supported the sentiment change for
more monetary easing, allowing gold to consolidate its recent
breakout. I expect gold to move higher in the next several
sessions," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader of
Integrated Brokerage Services LLC.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent on the day at $1,652.56
an ounce by 2:54 p.m. EDT (1854 GMT), after earlier hit
$1,653.20, which marked the highest price since May 2.
Prior to the Fed minutes release, U.S. gold futures for
December delivery settled down $2.40 at $1,640.50 an
ounce.
Trading volume around 3 p.m., however, was around 120,000
lots, sharply below its 30-day and 250-day averages, preliminary
Reuters data showed.
Among other precious metals, silver climbed 1.7
percent to $29.83 an ounce. Platinum rose 2.2 percent to
$1,532.50 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.6 percent
to $629.75.
2:54 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1640.50 -2.40 -0.1 1636.30 1655.90 115,460
US Silver SEP 29.556 0.128 0.4 29.170 29.830 39,705
US Plat OCT 1526.50 18.70 1.2 1505.10 1539.50 10,809
US Pall SEP 628.75 4.55 0.7 621.15 634.70 3,513
Gold 1652.56 14.67 0.9 1635.03 1653.20
Silver 29.830 0.510 1.7 29.250 29.870
Platinum 1532.50 32.60 2.2 1509.50 1533.99
Palladium 629.75 9.75 1.6 625.00 632.25
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 123,055 153,556 184,020 17.06 -0.21
US Silver 51,661 39,887 56,285 24.48 0.07
US Platinum 11,399 13,470 9,594 22.97 0.09
US Palladium 4,512 5,756 4,604
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey and Amanda Cooper in
London; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)