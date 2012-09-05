* Relative strength index shows gold, silver overbought
* Platinum hits 4-month high on South Africa fears
* Coming up: ECB meeting, U.S. payrolls data
By Josephine Mason and Maytaal Angel
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 5 Gold prices dipped from
near a six-month high on Wednesday, and trading volume was light
as investors sat on the sidelines on the eve of the European
Central Bank meeting.
Gold prices stayed within a $9 range a day after testing the
$1,700 an ounce level. With just over 100,000 lots changing
hands, volume was less than half the 30- and 250-day averages
and close to a third of Tuesday's heavy trade.
Investors were waiting for the conclusion of the ECB
Governing Council meeting. Bullion has risen 9 percent in six
weeks on talk that the ECB will launch a program of purchasing
Italian and Spanish bonds, with other steps aimed at lowering
borrowing costs for debt-saddled countries.
"The big investors are not committing new money at this
stage. Buying on the eve of a big ECB meeting is not wise. To
come out and buy today, you're late to the party," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital.
Spot gold edged down 0.14 percent to $1,691.85 an
ounce by 3.23 p.m. EDT (1923 GMT). The U.S. December gold
contract settled 0.11 percent lower at $1,694.
On Tuesday, spot gold rose to $1,698.45, its highest in
nearly six months. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comment last week on the grave conditions of the U.S. labor
market encouraged investors to buy gold on the view that the
door was open for more stimulus measures.
The first two rounds of U.S. quantitative easing have
boosted gold prices, which have doubled in the last four years.
The Fed's next policy meeting is scheduled for next week, but a
U.S. jobs report on Friday could affect the decision.
Reports of ECB bond-buying plans boosted the euro and helped
push down yields on Spanish and Italian bonds, but sources said
the ECB might "sterilize" its bond buying by taking
interest-bearing deposits from banks to match the amount spent
on bonds.
Such steps could mitigate the risk of inflation and
potentially lessen investor interest in gold.
The U.S. Fed is mulling a more accommodative policy
involving a third round of quantitative easing, or outright
purchases of U.S. government debt, to push interest rates lower.
"The ECB's new bond buying plan is not something likely to
cause inflation, it's not quantitative easing, it's entirely
different," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said.
Technical analysts said bullion's chances of a break-out
above $1,700 per ounce have waned after the price failed to
pierce that level on Tuesday.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) readings on spot gold and
silver remained above 70, suggesting they were overbought.
Spot silver fell 0.34 percent to $32.19 an ounce,
easing from a 4-1/2-month high of $32.42 hit in the previous
session.
SOUTH AFRICA VIOLENCE
Platinum rose to four-month highs just above $1,571 per
ounce amid mounting concerns that the violence that has erupted
in South Africa, the world's largest producer of the metal used
in jewelry and auto catalysts, shows no signs of abating.
Later on, prices eased off those highs and were 0.13
percent at $1,564.74 per ounce at 3:21 p.m. EDT (1921 GMT).
More than 3,000 striking miners marched through streets near
the Murikana mine, owned by world No. 3 producer Lonmin, on
Wednesday in the largest protest at the hot spot since police
shot dead 34 workers last month.
Prices surged 9 percent after the labor dispute turned
deadly. Now concerns are escalating that the country's mining
industry will get sucked into the trauma as labor disputes
spread from platinum to gold.
Palladium was up 0.24 percent at $638.3.