* Gold tops $1,740/oz, highest level since Feb
* Bullion notches third straight week of gains
* Grim US jobs report sets stage for more Fed stimulus
* Silver hits highest since March
By Josephine Mason and Silvia Antonioli
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 7 Gold shot up 2 percent
on Friday for the second time in two weeks, hitting six-month
highs as a tepid U.S. jobs report strengthened expectations of
further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
Extending a month-long rally, spot gold bolted up by $30 an
ounce just after the U.S. Labor Department reported that nonfarm
payrolls rose 96,000 last month, well short of expectations for
a 125,000 rise.
The numbers stoked expectations that Fed policy makers will
agree at next week's meeting to launch a third round of
government bond buying, or quantitative easing, also known as
QE3, to stimulate the world's largest economy.
"Gold is going through the roof because this negative data
makes QE3 more likely now," said Daniel Briesemann, commodities
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Spot gold ended the day up 2.06 percent at $1,736 per
ounce, having touched its highest level since February. Copper
also rallied while the dollar dived more than 1 percent.
U.S. futures settled up 2.05 percent at $1,740.5 an
ounce after hitting $1,745.4, also the highest since February.
Bullion outperformed the euro, which hit four-month highs
against the dollar, and the broader market. Silver and platinum
also rose.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19
commodities rose 0.9 percent.
Bullion secured its third straight weekly gain, the longest
streak since January. With growing hope for monetary stimulus in
Europe and the United States, investors boosted holdings of
bullion by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a record this week.
Investors who had taken short positions in gold have been
punished two Fridays in a row. Last week prices jumped 2
percent.
"A lot of people didn't jump on the bandwagon (ahead of the
data). The shorts are in trouble and will day trade out," George
Nickas, commodities broker at INTL FCStone, said.
QE VS THE CHARTS
Many investors worry that a third round of quantitative
easing by the Fed -- printing money to buy government bonds to
keep long-term interest rates low -- will lead to higher
inflation. Gold prices doubled in the last four years, as the
Fed implemented the first two rounds of quantitative easing.
Gold has rallied almost 10 percent since the start of
August, pushing its 14-day relative strength index to 80, well
above the 70 level that signals an overbought market to
technical analysts.
Still, chart watchers say the rally may have further to run
after gold broke out of a six-week trading range when it pierced
$1,636 on Aug. 21.
Thursday's close above $1,700 per ounce provided
psychological support to gold bulls, who had pushed prices to
5-1/2-month highs after the European Central Bank unveiled plans
for a bond-buying program to stem the euro-zone debt crisis.
ETF HOLDINGS
Investor appetite for hoarding gold shows no signs of
abating. Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds hit a
record high of 72.1 million ounces, or 2,044 tonnes, by
Thursday. ETF holdings were up more than 38 tonnes this year,
with most of the rise occurring since August when hopes for
stimulus from central banks started to run high.
Silver rose to its highest since mid-March at $33.71
per ounce. It was up 3.19 percent at $33.66 an ounce.
Platinum pierced $1,600 for the first time since
April with focus still on dominant producer South Africa. The
metal, mainly used in jewelry and auto catalysts, came off the
session high and was up 0.51 percent late at $1,584.1 an ounce.
Two percent of shift workers at Lonmin Plc's
South African operations arrived for work on Friday, the
platinum miner said.
The world's third-largest platinum miner has been crippled by
a four-week strike at its Marikana operations. The company
signed a "peace deal" with some of its unions on Thursday.
However, that did not include militant breakaway union AMCU.
Palladium was up 1.26 percent at $649.7 an ounce.
