(Corrects second bullet point to '6-year low' from '6-yr high')
* Dollar rises 0.2 percent after U.S. data
* U.S. jobless claims at 6-year low last week
* U.S. 10-yr Treasury yields at 2-year highs
* SPDR Gold fund sees rare inflows
By Zhe Sun and Clara Denina
LONDON, Aug 15 Gold fell 1.1 percent on
Thursday, back from a three-week high hit earlier, as the dollar
rose and U.S. Treasury yields hit two-year highs after strong
U.S. data bolstered the case for cut in the Fed's economic
stimulus programme.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July, while a
separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits fell to a near six-year low last week.
The latest data was seen by analysts as reassuring Federal
Reserve officials worried about U.S. economic growth as they
weigh trimming their $85 billion worth of monthly bond buying as
early as September.
Spot gold fell as much as 1.1 percent to a session
low of $1,318.81 an ounce after the data and stood down 0.7
percent to $1,325.49 by 1328 GMT.
The metal had started the session on a strong footing,
hitting its highest since July 24 at $1,345.09 after St. Louis
Fed president James Bullard said he had not yet made up his mind
on whether next month's policy meeting would be too soon to curb
quantitative easing.
"We've had (some strength) over the last few days in
response to the slightly more dovish sentiment from the Fed, but
the employment data reverses that," Citi analyst David Wilson
said.
"We're still in the middle of this debate over if and when
tapering will occur... we view that starting sooner rather than
later, so nearer the September date, on the expectation that
employment data will gradually continue to improve."
Thursday's data lifted the dollar, lower initially,
up 0.2 percent, while pushing 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
as high as 2.8 percent.
Returns from U.S. bonds are closely watched by the gold
market, given that the metal pays no interest, as these are
viewed as a key indicator of what the Fed action will be in
September, analysts said.
An early end to the Fed's quantitative easing programme
could hurt assets such as gold that had been boosted by central
bank liquidity and a low interest rates environment, which
encourages investors to put money into non-interest-bearing
assets.
PAULSON CUTS
Quarterly reports from top U.S. hedge funds showed that many
had reduced, and in some cases completely disposed of, their
stakes in SPDR amid a sharp drop in prices this year. Longtime
bull John Paulson halved his stake in SPDR.
Outflows from the eight biggest gold ETFs tracked by Reuters
have totalled nearly 20 million ounces, or $27 billion, so far
this year. Rare inflows tend to boost market sentiment.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust rose for the first time
since June 10 last Friday and had remained unchanged before
rising 0.23 percent to 913.23 tonnes on Wednesday, raising hopes
that the worst of outflows from the fund is over.
Demand in India and China could each cross 1,000 tonnes this
year, the World Gold Council said on Thursday. It also said
overall gold demand fell 12 percent in the second quarter due to
the outflows from ETFs.
Silver followed gold's downtrend, falling 0.2 percent
to $21.78 an ounce. It hit a two-month high of $22.16 earlier,
benefiting from holdings at a four-month high in the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, iShares Silver Trust
.
Platinum rose to its highest in more than two months,
and was last trading up 0.1 percent to $1,500.99 an ounce, while
palladium hit its highest since late July at $745.97 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Veronica Brown and Keiron Henderson)