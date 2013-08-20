* Stocks, dollar retreat ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes
* Upward pressure on U.S. bond yields eases
* Silver posts second session of losses
(Updates prices)
By Zhe Sun
LONDON, Aug 20 Gold prices steadied on Tuesday,
paring earlier losses as the dollar fell against a basket of
currencies, but remaining in a narrow range ahead of the release
of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting on
Wednesday.
News from the Fed is closely watched for clues on the
outlook for U.S. monetary policy, a driver of gold prices, as
speculation mounts that the bank may taper its $85 billion
monthly bond-buying programme from as early as September.
Spot gold was at $1,365.66 an ounce at 1210 GMT,
little changed from $1,365.48 late on Monday, while U.S. gold
futures for December delivery were down $1.80 at
$1,363.90 an ounce.
The dollar index fell 0.2 percent and world shares sank to
their lowest in more than a month on Tuesday on uncertainty
ahead of the release of the Fed minutes tomorrow.
"I don't think the minutes will provide a clear signal
about the September taper. If they could have, they would
already have done so in the FOMC statement," said Peter Fertig,
a consultant at Quantitative Commodity Research.
"We will just get a reflection of the discussion, and we
already know that some members would vote to start the tapering,
and others would like to wait and see. It will be further
waiting and further speculating," he added.
Gold fell as low as $1,352.20 an ounce in earlier trade,
following silver, which slid 3.7 percent to hit a low of
$22.26 an ounce after posting a 13 percent gain last week.
Silver had risen for eight consecutive sessions to last Friday.
Spot silver last traded at $22.94 an ounce, down 0.8
percent, as worries over U.S. stimulus and technical selling
dragged it lower in its second session of losses after its
biggest one-week rally in five years.
PHYSICAL DEMAND
Gold buying from China, the world's second largest bullion
consumer, was quiet on Tuesday, traders said. Shanghai gold
futures fell 1 percent after a three-session rise.
Indian gold futures eased from an eight-month high on
Tuesday as a recovery in the rupee and an early dip in overseas
markets prompted buyers to cash in gains.
Technical indicators show highly overbought conditions,
leading to profit-taking, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director
with Commtrendz Research.
Indian traders said they will start importing gold again
over the next week, after the county's central bank clarified a
rule that stopped the flow of the precious metal into the top
gold consumer at the end of July.
"Gold may find support from optimism that India's bullion
imports may resume. Meanwhile, above-average rain across most
parts of India so far this monsoon season is an encouraging sign
for physical gold demand later this year," HSBC said in a note.
Data from the U.S. Mint showed that August sales of American
Eagle gold bullion coins stood at just 3,000 ounces as of
Monday, far lower that the 39,000 ounces for the whole of August
last year and the monthly average of almost 100,000 ounces for
the first seven months of this year.
Platinum last traded at $1,507.74 an ounce, up 0.4
percent, while palladium was up 0.3 percent at $749.5 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Jan Harvey and William Hardy)