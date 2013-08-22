* U.S. job, factory data point to improving economy
* China's PMI manufacturing data stronger
* Coming up: U.S. new home sales Friday
(Updates closing prices)
By Frank Tang and Zhe Sun
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 22 Gold rose on Thursday as
bullish Chinese manufacturing data boosted the nation's
inflation-hedge appeal, but bullion's gains looked vulnerable as
a better global economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's planned
stimulus scale-back could weigh down prices.
Renewed labor unrest in South Africa, the world's top
platinum producer and a major supplier of palladium, sent
platinum group metals prices sharply higher.
Bullion trade was choppy in below-average volume after data
also showed U.S. jobless claims last week held near a six-year
low and U.S. manufacturing activity rose, suggesting the economy
was starting to find firmer footing.
China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a closely watched
survey of manufacturers, showed that efforts by officials of the
world's second-largest economy to halt a slide in growth might
be paying off.
"China's PMI came in positive. And all the data around the
world, not just in the United States, is pointing toward
improvement," said Carlos Sanchez, director of commodities and
asset management at CPM Group.
"I am a bit surprised gold holds up so well, with the Fed
set to begin to taper later this year. Tapering would not be
supportive of commodities and gold."
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,372.06 an ounce by
2:04 p.m. EDT (1804 GMT) after rising as much as 1 percent.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 70
cents an ounce at $1,370.80, with trading volume about 30
percent below the 30-day average, according to preliminary
Reuters data.
On Wednesday, gold ended lower after seesawing as the latest
Fed minutes gave few clues about the timing of the U.S. central
bank's stimulus tapering. A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields,
seen as a gauge of interest rates, weighed on precious metals
and equities across the board.
Expectations the Fed's bond buying could be reined in as
early as September has helped knock down gold prices by nearly
one-fifth this year. The Fed's program helps support gold by
maintaining pressure on interest rates while stoking inflation
fears.
SOUTH AFRICAN MINERS THREATEN STRIKE
Jitters over precious metal supplies were also rising in
South Africa, the source of three out of four ounces of the
world's platinum reserves and the world's No. 6 gold producer.
South Africa's labor unrest widened on Thursday as tens of
thousands of construction workers prepared to put down their
tools next week. Unions in the gold sector have also signalled
they intend to call a strike over wages.
Platinum was up 1.9 percent to $1,535.74 an ounce,
while palladium gained 1.5 percent to $752.35 an ounce.
Switzerland remained a net importer of platinum for a second
month in July, according to data from the Swiss customs bureau,
although shipments into and out of the country dropped from the
previous month.
Silver added 0.8 percent to $23.03 an ounce.
2:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold DEC 1370.80 0.70 0.1 1354.50 1381.40 132,831
US Silver SEP 23.035 0.072 0.3 22.450 23.325 45,587
US Plat OCT 1540.10 21.00 1.4 1504.20 1544.00 9,862
US Pall SEP 755.05 8.15 1.1 740.10 755.30 4,547
Gold 1372.06 6.32 0.5 1355.98 1381.00
Silver 23.030 0.190 0.8 22.490 23.320
Platinum 1535.74 29.34 1.9 1507.75 1537.75
Palladium 752.35 10.85 1.5 743.00 753.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 138,825 186,814 189,676 22.03 -1.01
US Silver 59,896 53,028 53,048 35.21 1.26
US Platinum 9,979 9,100 12,501 21.01 0.00
US Palladium 6,960 4,408 5,305
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London, A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Andre
Grenon and Jeffrey Benkoe)