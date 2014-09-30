* Gold notches 6 pct drop in Sept, biggest in 15 months
* Dollar hits 4-year high
* Unrest in Hong Kong could hit physical demand from China
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 30 Gold fell to a
nine-month low on Tuesday as the dollar surged and commodities
led by crude oil tumbled on expectations of further gains in the
U.S. currency.
Spot gold prices touched their lowest since Jan. 1 at
$1,204.40 an ounce.
Though gold managed to recoup earlier losses, the metal is
still down about 6 percent for the month with a quarterly drop
of around 9 percent, marking the sharpest monthly loss since
June 2013 and first quarterly loss this year.
The dollar surged to a four-year high against a basket of
currencies and a two-year high against the euro on Tuesday after
euro zone inflation fell in September.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it
could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts
moving. A strengthening U.S. economic outlook and the dollar
surge also weighed heavily on bullion's investment appeal.
"The dollar has been the overwhelming pressure on gold in
the past month, which outweighs any safe-haven concerns in the
Middle East and inflation fears," said Frances Hudson,
investment director and global thematic strategist at Standard
Life Investments, which manages $333.6 billion in client assets.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,209.30 an ounce
by 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT). Bullion prices partially erased
losses after disappointing U.S. consumer confidence and home
prices data.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for December delivery settled
down $7.20 at $1,211.60 an ounce in heavy trading.
The U.S. currency has posted a record-breaking 11 weeks of
successive gains, and is set for its biggest quarterly gain in
six years, on expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates well ahead of its counterparts in Japan and the
euro zone.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated precious
metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. Investors
tend to withdraw from non-interest-bearing assets to seek higher
yields elsewhere when the dollar gains.
Investors also monitor pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong,
which could hit retail sales in the region, a hot spot for
tourists from mainland China, especially during the one-week
National Day holiday that begins on Wednesday.
Lower gold prices dragged other precious metals down, with
silver fell 2.8 percent to $16.98, having earlier hit
$16.83, its lowest since March 2010. It also notched its biggest
quarterly loss since mid-2013.
Platinum was down 0.1 percent at $1,298.50 an ounce
and set for a 12 percent quarterly drop. Palladium fell
2.3 percent to $768.10 an ounce, having touched a five-month low
earlier and posted a 14 percent monthly loss, its biggest since
September 2011.
