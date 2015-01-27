* Equities, dollar edge higher
* Russia, Netherlands increase gold reserves
* Fed's two-day policy meeting begins Tuesday
(Adds analyst comment, physical demand)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Gold struggled on Tuesday to
recover losses from the previous two sessions as a firm dollar
and strength in equities dulled the metal's appeal as a hedge,
keeping the yellow metal firmly below a five-month high.
Spot gold was steady at $1,279.90 an ounce by 0759
GMT. The metal had fallen 1.6 percent in the previous two
sessions after hitting a five-month high of $1,306.20 on
Thursday.
"The bullion market's focus may shift to the upcoming FOMC
two-day meeting on 27-28 January," said James Steel, an analyst
with HSBC, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open
Market Committee.
"In the near term, bullion may continue to consolidate from
gains made earlier in the year," Steel said.
Investors will be watching the Fed meeting for clues about
the timing of any interest rate increase.
The general assumption is the Fed will acknowledge the
uncertain global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient
on tightening.
Its timetable remains for an increase in rates by mid-year,
a move that could further boost the dollar and hurt bullion, a
non-interest-bearing asset.
News on central bank gold purchases and inflows into the
world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) failed to
lend support to the metal.
The Netherlands raised its gold holdings for the first time
in 16 years in December, while Russia extended its buying spree
of the precious metal into a ninth straight month, data from the
International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, rose
0.24 percent to 743.44 tonnes on Monday.
In the physical markets, buying has slowed due to the higher
prices, with premiums in major trading hubs easing.
In Singapore, premiums have fallen to 70 cents to $1 an
ounce, compared with $1.20 earlier this month. In Hong Kong,
premiums were at 50-70 cents an ounce, down from $1 two weeks
ago.
Despite the slowdown, interest in top consumer China
continued to remain stronger than last month due to the upcoming
Lunar New Year holiday and is likely to stay so till
mid-February.
PRICES AT 0759 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1279.9 -0.96 -0.07
Spot silver 17.88 0.01 0.06
Spot platinum 1254.25 6.75 0.54
Spot palladium 775.75 -4.25 -0.54
Comex gold 1279.7 0.3 0.02
Comex silver 17.915 -0.068 -0.38
Euro 1.1247
DXY 94.866
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
and Alan Raybould)