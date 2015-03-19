* Dollar recovers after sliding on Fed statement
* Fed sounds less hawkish note on rates than expected
* Short-covering, demand hopes bolster bullion
(New throughout with updated comment, prices; adds byline, NEW
YORK dateline)
By Chris Prentice and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 19 Gold pared gains
Thursday from a two-week high, clinging to short-covering gains
despite the U.S. dollar's recovery after a more cautious than
expected interest rate statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold hit a peak of $1,177.46 an ounce earlier in the
session as the dollar tumbled after the U.S. Federal Reserve
signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes and gave a
cautious outlook for the U.S. economy.
Gold pulled back as the dollar rose from an early low
to rise against a currency basket. The currency extended gains
after jobless data indicated the American labour market remained
on a solid footing despite slowing economic growth.
"A higher U.S. dollar will be a major negative driver for
precious metals going forward," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele
said.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,169.26 an ounce at
2:49 p.m. EST (1849 GMT) and U.S. gold futures for April
delivery closed up $17.70 an ounce at $1,169.00 despite the
greenback's recovery.
"The market had gotten pretty short in the run-up to the Fed
statements," said HSBC analyst James Steel.
While the U.S. central bank removed a reference to being
"patient" on rates from its policy statement, it sounded a
cautious note on the economic recovery. It also cut its median
estimate for the federal funds rate and expressed concern over
the strength of the dollar.
Gold hit a four-month low this week on expectations that
higher interest rates could lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, rose 0.24 percent to 749.77 tonnes on
Wednesday - the first inflow since Feb. 20.
China's central bank on Thursday detailed plans on granting
more licences for gold imports and exports, while maintaining
that it could impose trade restrictions when necessary. Further
opening up of the world's second biggest bullion market would
support demand.
Silver was up 1.2 percent at $16.09 an ounce after
touching a two-week high of $16.18, while spot platinum
was up 0.3 percent at $1,117.50 an ounce and spot palladium
was down 2.1 percent at $764 an ounce.
Russia's central bank has agreed "in principal" to sell some
of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by Russia's
Norilsk Nickel and two co-owners, Norilsk's Chief Executive
Vladimir Potanin said.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, Pravin Char and Cynthia Osterman)