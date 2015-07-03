* Gold still headed for 0.5 pct weekly drop
* U.S. markets shut on Friday
(Updates prices.)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, July 3 Gold prices firmed on Friday,
rebounding from a 3-1/2-month low as the dollar softened, while
investors remained cautious ahead of Greece's referendum on an
international bailout deal.
Liquidity was thinner, with U.S. markets closed for the
Independence Day public holiday.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,167.73 an ounce by
1823 GMT. It had dropped to $1,156.85 - its lowest since
mid-March - ahead of Thursday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data but
pared losses as the dollar fell against a basket of currencies
after the data showed jobs growth was weaker than expected last
month.
"Judging from how gold fell ahead of yesterday's U.S. data,
the bias in the gold market is clearly to the bearish side,"
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Before the data there had been strong expectations that the
Fed would raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade in
September, given recent strong numbers on consumer spending and
housing.
Gold has been under pressure this year from uncertainty over
the timing of any rate increase, which could boost the dollar
further and dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
The metal was still heading for a 0.5 percent fall on the
week, adding to the previous week's 2 percent loss, mostly as a
result of gains in the dollar against the euro as the Greek debt
crisis unfolded.
Uncertainty around Greece has failed so far to trigger
strong retail demand for gold, often perceived as a safe-haven
asset.
"It's not only about the outcome of the referendum, but also
about the reaction of the European Central Bank, which could cut
the credit levels of its funding to Greece," Commerzbank analyst
Carsten Fritsch said. "That could trigger some buying on gold."
The Greek government has called the referendum on Sunday
after five months of acrimonious talks with its creditors broke
down without an aid-for-reforms deal.
Silver fell 0.5 percent to $15.61 an ounce, while
platinum dropped 0.3 percent to $1,078.00 and palladium
lost 1.3 percent to $683.00.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore and
Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Andrea Ricci)