* Yellen: uncertain US economic weakness caused by brutal cold * Ukraine jitters trigger some safety demand * Platinum group metals up after Impala's force majeure * Coming up: U.S. GDP data, consumer sentiment Friday (Releads, updates market activities) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 27 Gold prices ended flat on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said cold winter weather seems to be the culprit for slower U.S. economic activities, suggesting the central bank was poised to press forward in trimming its stimulus. Platinum and palladium each climbed more than 1 percent after South Africa's Impala Platinum declared force majeure on supply contracts at its strike-hit Rustenburg mine, intensifying supply fears from the top exporter of the metals by far. In her testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, Yellen said unusually harsh winter weather appears to be behind recent signs of weakness in the U.S. economy. Analysts, however, said overall improvement in the U.S. economy and a strong dollar could weigh down on gold in the longer run. "There are still concerns that weakness in the U.S. economy is still going to spill over into March because of the cold weather that we have seen throughout February," Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Lewis said. "My sense is that gold may still have a bit more upside to run, but we still have that strong dollar, strong U.S. growth view, which will weigh the metal down in the longer term," he said. Spot gold edged down 1 cent to $1,330.69 an ounce by 3:44 p.m. EST (2044 GMT), well off a high of $1,345.35 hit earlier in the session. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $3.80 an ounce at $1,331.80, with volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A weaker dollar underpinned gold buying, traders said. Earlier, the U.S. currency rose to a two-week high against a basket of major currencies as a stronger-than-expected read on U.S. durable goods orders offset a rise in weekly jobless claims. Political and economic turmoil in Ukraine also supported gold after armed men seized the parliament in the nation's Crimea region on Thursday and raised the Russian flag. This alarmed Kiev's new rulers, who urged Moscow not to move troops out of its navy base on the peninsula. Platinum group metals rose about 1.5 percent after Impala's decision to declare force majeure on supply contracts, which allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement to be ignored. Platinum rose 1.5 percent to $1,447.50 an ounce, while palladium gained 1.4 percent to $739 an ounce. Silver was up 0.3 percent at $21.28 an ounce, recovering from Wednesday's nearly 3 percent drop. 3:44 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1331.80 3.80 0.3 1324.00 1336.40 114,436 US Silver MAR 21.314 0.060 0.3 20.985 21.480 15,085 US Plat APR 1453.40 24.30 1.7 1419.50 1455.50 17,961 US Pall MAR 742.25 10.75 1.5 726.90 744.00 2,729 Gold 1330.69 -0.01 0.0 1324.20 1336.10 Silver 21.280 0.070 0.3 21.020 21.480 Platinum 1447.50 21.51 1.5 1423.75 1452.00 Palladium 739.00 10.25 1.4 729.75 744.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 135,675 152,466 182,772 16.16 -0.43 US Silver 68,465 70,911 57,236 27.16 0.28 US Platinum 19,876 9,537 13,234 17.1 -0.26 US Palladium 11,098 7,791 5,523 14.24 0.30 (Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by William Hardy, Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)