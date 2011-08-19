* U.S. manufacturing, housing data disappoints

* Spot gold hits record at $1,836.46/oz

* U.S. gold strikes record at $1,839.8/oz (Adds details, updates prices)

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Gold prices struck record highs on Friday, as skittish investors rushed for the safety of the bullion amid fears of a worsening U.S. economy and lingering euro zone debt crisis sent.

Spot gold XAU= struck a record of $1,836.46 an ounce, and was trading up 0.7 percent at $1,836.20 by 0100 GMT. It was headed for a 5-percent weekly rise.

U.S. gold GCcv1 also climbed to an all-time high at $1,839.8, before trading up about a percent at $1,839.5.

"It's not surprising in view of more concerns about Europe and terrible data out of the U.S.," said Darren Heathcote, head of trading at Investec Australia.

"It looks unlikely that gold would fall particularly at the present time given there's so much uncertainty and nervousness in the markets. Markets will remain skittish and gold supported."

Latest data showed a sharp drop in the factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region and unexpected slump in home resales, fuelling worries that the growth in the world's largest economy has stalled. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]

Worries about the health of European banks added to the nervousness in the financial markets, which has driven investors to safe-haven assets such as gold and the dollar. [ID:nN1E77H1PP][ID:nL5E7JI0Q]

Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust ( GLD ), rose by more than 1 percent on the day to a one-week high of 1,286.825 tonnes by Aug. 18. [GOL/ETF]

The most-active gold futures contract on Tokyo Commodity Exchange for June 2012 delivery JAUc6 also rose to an all-time high, at 4,541 yen per gram. [ID:nTOE65G05S] PRICES at 0100 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1836.20 12.35 +0.68 29.36 Spot Silver 40.72 0.13 +0.32 31.95 Spot Platinum 1842.74 5.99 +0.33 4.26 Spot Palladium 754.73 3.03 +0.40 -5.60 TOCOM Gold 4544.00 119.00 +2.69 21.86 64361 TOCOM Platinum 4595.00 21.00 +0.46 -2.15 6261 TOCOM Silver 100.30 1.20 +1.21 23.83 401 TOCOM Palladium 1890.00 -30.00 -1.56 -9.87 364 COMEX GOLD DEC1 1839.50 17.50 +0.96 29.41 7612 COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.78 0.09 +0.23 31.80 6667 Euro/Dollar 1.4309 Dollar/Yen 76.82 TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce. COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)