SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Gold prices struck record
highs on Friday, as skittish investors rushed for the safety of
the bullion amid fears of a worsening U.S. economy and
lingering euro zone debt crisis sent.
Spot gold XAU= struck a record of $1,836.46 an ounce, and
was trading up 0.7 percent at $1,836.20 by 0100 GMT. It was
headed for a 5-percent weekly rise.
U.S. gold GCcv1 also climbed to an all-time high at
$1,839.8, before trading up about a percent at $1,839.5.
"It's not surprising in view of more concerns about Europe
and terrible data out of the U.S.," said Darren Heathcote, head
of trading at Investec Australia.
"It looks unlikely that gold would fall particularly at the
present time given there's so much uncertainty and nervousness
in the markets. Markets will remain skittish and gold
supported."
Latest data showed a sharp drop in the factory activity in
the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region and unexpected slump in home
resales, fuelling worries that the growth in the world's
largest economy has stalled. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]
Worries about the health of European banks added to the
nervousness in the financial markets, which has driven
investors to safe-haven assets such as gold and the dollar.
[ID:nN1E77H1PP][ID:nL5E7JI0Q]
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), rose by more than 1 percent on the
day to a one-week high of 1,286.825 tonnes by Aug. 18.
[GOL/ETF]
The most-active gold futures contract on Tokyo Commodity
Exchange for June 2012 delivery JAUc6 also rose to an
all-time high, at 4,541 yen per gram. [ID:nTOE65G05S]
PRICES at 0100 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Volume
Spot Gold 1836.20 12.35 +0.68 29.36
Spot Silver 40.72 0.13 +0.32 31.95
Spot Platinum 1842.74 5.99 +0.33 4.26
Spot Palladium 754.73 3.03 +0.40 -5.60
TOCOM Gold 4544.00 119.00 +2.69 21.86
64361
TOCOM Platinum 4595.00 21.00 +0.46 -2.15
6261
TOCOM Silver 100.30 1.20 +1.21 23.83
401
TOCOM Palladium 1890.00 -30.00 -1.56 -9.87
364
COMEX GOLD DEC1 1839.50 17.50 +0.96 29.41
7612
COMEX SILVER SEP1 40.78 0.09 +0.23 31.80
6667
Euro/Dollar 1.4309
Dollar/Yen 76.82
TOCOM prices in yen per gram. Spot prices in $ per ounce.
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)