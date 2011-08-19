CORRECTED-PRECIOUS-Gold inches away from 3-mth high but safe-haven demand supports

(Corrects first bullet point to show gold on Monday touched its highest since Nov. 11, not its lowest since Nov. 11) Feb 7 Gold on Tuesday inched away from three-month highs touched in the previous session, although it was supported by safe-haven demand on the back of rising political uncertainty globally. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.1 percent to $1,234.20 per ounce at 0051 GMT. On Monday, the metal touched its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,235.73. * U.S.