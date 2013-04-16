* Bullion off around 20 percent so far this year * Bridgewater's Dalio sounds bullish tone after selloff * Global gold ETF holdings at lowest in more than a year * Coming up: U.S. Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday (Adds market details, updates prices) By Veronica Brown and Frank Tang NEW YORK/LONDON, April 16 Gold recovered on Tuesday after buyers of physical bullion jumped in at cheaper prices following Monday's historic plunge, but the market had trouble sustaining gains and there was little confidence that gold's selloff had run its course. Gold extended its decline to a two-year low overnight before steadying. The yellow metal's historic selloff in the last two sessions prompted investors to assess the damage to bullion's status as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation. There were signs of a small pickup in physical demand from India, historically the world's largest bullion consumer. In addition, coin investors and jewelry buyers sought out potential bargains at sharply lower prices. Bullion on Monday shed 8.5 percent and recorded its biggest ever daily fall in dollar terms - at one point it was down $142 an ounce - catching gold bulls, speculators and veteran investors all by surprise. "I'm selling into the rally and waiting to figure out what's going on," said Charles Gradante, co-founder of The Hennessy Group, which invests in hedge funds. "The question is where's gold going from here. Now this could be a 'dead cat bounce' we're getting today," Gradante said. Spot gold bottomed at $1,321.35 overnight, the lowest price since Jan. 28, 2011. It fetched $1.365.84 an ounce by 3:45 p.m. EDT (1945 GMT), up 1 percent from Monday's close. Gold has fallen almost 20 percent so far this year after an unbroken 12 year string of gains and is down some 28 percent from the record high of $1,920.30 an ounce set in September 2011. U.S. Comex gold futures for June delivery settled up $26.30 at $1,387.40 an ounce. Trading volume was robust, but well off an all-time high of over 700,000 lots on Monday. Turnover as of Tuesday afternoon was 463,000 contracts, more than double its 30-day average of 190,000, preliminary Reuters data showed. Tuesday's rally largely ignored a 19 percent margin hike in U.S. gold futures and a call by Goldman Sachs to sell gold and buy natural gas after bullion's steep decline. Gold may still face a headwind after recent signs that U.S. Federal Reserve officials appeared to be nearing a decision to start winding down their bond purchases to end stimulus, even though inflation has failed to materialize as feared during its rounds of post-financial crisis quantitative easing. "Gold has become a regular momentum asset no different than everything else," said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer at New Jersey-based Sica Wealth Management, which oversees more than $1 billion in client assets. INVESTMENT DEMAND IN DOUBT Heavy outflows on global gold exchange-traded funds, which have grown rapidly in the last decade, could also mark the end of a love affair between gold and smaller retail investors. Traders cited liquidation by hedge funds in gold ETFs. Prominent hedge fund manager John Paulson told clients earlier this month his gold fund suffered double-digit losses in the first quarter, while David Einhorn's dedicated gold fund lost 28 percent during the same period. However, Ray Dalio's Bridgewater hedge fund sounded a bullish tone in a Tuesday note to clients after gold's recent selloff. The $141 billion fund said that the gold trade is now moving to stronger players in the market after much of the selling was done by leveraged players. Bank of America Merrill Lynch became the latest major bank to downgrade their gold price forecast after billionaire financier George Soros made a bearish call last week. BofA on Monday said gold may fall to $1,200 per ounce before prices stabilize. Among other precious metals, silver rallied 3.2 percent to $23.30. Platinum group metals also rebounded after heavy losses on Monday, with platinum up 3.1 percent at $1,444.50 an ounce and palladium up 3.5 percent at $674.72. 3:45 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold JUN 1387.40 26.30 1.9 1321.50 1404.20 431,526 US Silver MAY 23.628 0.267 1.1 22.000 23.975 107,875 US Plat JUL 1450.60 25.80 1.8 1374.60 1464.80 20,158 US Pall JUN 678.20 11.20 1.7 647.50 687.85 7,105 Gold 1365.84 13.09 1.0 1322.43 1401.24 Silver 23.300 0.720 3.2 22.080 23.930 Platinum 1444.50 43.00 3.1 1384.73 1459.50 Palladium 674.72 22.72 3.5 650.00 687.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 463,009 190,393 174,150 23.48 -3.80 US Silver 136,199 47,413 52,775 47.24 21.27 US Platinum 20,469 15,146 11,931 19.53 5.21 US Palladium 7,308 4,796 5,277 (Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York, Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, Lewa Pardomuan and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore, Clara Denina in London; editing by G Crosse)