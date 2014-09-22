* Weakness in other commodities batters silver
* Prices may be due a bounce, as selling looks overdone
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 22 Silver prices slid to their
lowest in four years on Monday, with the prospect of rising U.S.
interest rates undermining precious metals and industrial
commodities dented by worries over Chinese demand.
Caught on both counts with dual roles as an industrial
metal, widely used in electronics, and as an investment vehicle,
silver tumbled more than 3 percent in just 40 minutes in early
Asian trade to hit its lowest since mid-2010 at $17.30 an ounce.
By 1259 GMT it had recovered to $17.70 an ounce, down 0.3
percent.
As well as a retreat in gold prices, which hit 8-1/2 month
lows on Monday, weakness in other industrial metals weighed on
silver, analysts said. Sector bellwether copper hit a
three-month low on Monday and other base metals retreated on
demand concerns ahead of manufacturing data from top consumer
China.
"People have postulated that if gold is falling because the
world economy is normalising, silver should outperform because
at its heart it is an industrial metal," Macquarie analyst
Matthew Turner said.
"But in the last few weeks we've seen industrial metals
selling off as well on Chinese slowdown concerns, worries over
Europe," he added. "Everything is going wrong for silver really
-- industrial metals are going down, gold's going down, so
silver is going down as well. Investors just aren't interested."
BOUNCE PREDICTED
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday
showed that hedge funds and money managers switched silver into
a net short position for the first time since mid-June.
Investors' current lack of interest may, paradoxically, be
about the only reason to be positive on silver, Turner said. If
positioning becomes overextended, it could herald a bounce.
The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, spiked up to its highest
since mid-2010 on Monday at 68.7, putting silver at its cheapest
compared to gold in four years.
Both precious metals came under pressure last week after the
U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could raise interest rates
more quickly than forecasts, increasingly the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding commodities.
The swiftness of the upward move in the ratio suggests that
the move may have been overdone, analysts said.
"It does look a bit inconsistent with the growth indicators
in the United States -- normally this sort of environment
shouldn't imply a rise in the gold/silver ratio," Michael Lewis,
head of commodities research at Deutsche Bank said. "ETF
goldings are pretty stable for silver."
"We'd say this has probably gone too far."
