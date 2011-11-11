(Recasts, updates prices, changes dateline to London, adds
details)
* Greece, Italy move closer to forming new governments,
enacting austerity
* Euro zone crisis far from over, should support gold
longer term
* Spot gold technical signals mixed
* Coming up: US Thomson Reuters/U. Mich consumer
sentiment, Nov; 1455 GMT
By Rujun Shen and Maytaal Angel
lONDON/SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Gold edged lower
in Europe as its safe haven appeal diminished amid hopes that
new governments being formed in Italy and Greece will swiftly
enact austerity measures in a bid to stave off the region's debt
crisis.
Losses were limited however, with investors expected to
return to the safety of gold as the euro zone's protracted debt
crisis is far from over, notwithstanding near term signs of
progress.
Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $1,763.39 an ounce by
1020 GMT, but was still on course for a third straight week of
rises with a 0.6 percent gain.
U.S. gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,765.50, on course
for its third straight week of gains.
"Gold seems to be struggling because there's a bit more risk
appetite around, but ultimately we're going to move higher early
next year, we're going to test $2,000 an ounce," said Standard
Bank analyst Walter de Wet.
"The European Central Bank will have to create more money to
assist the debt burden in Europe and that will be good for
gold." Printing money would boost inflationary pressures, making
gold more attractive as an asset seen to hold its value better
than paper currencies during times of high inflation.
Italy's Senate is set to vote on an austerity
package later in the day, with former European Commissioner
Mario Monti emerging as favourite to replace Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi.
In Greece, prime minister designate, Lucas Papademos, will
name a new crisis cabinet to roll out austerity plans.
Italy has overtaken Greece as the main focus of the euro
zone debt crisis this week, with yields on its benchmark 10-year
bonds having risen as far as 7.5 percent on Wednesday, to what
are considered unsustainable levels.
They have since retreated below 7 percent, though investors
remain concerned about the prospect of Europe's third largest
economy buckling under its 2 trillion euros of debt, given that
unlike Greece, Italy is too big to bail out.
"It is still unclear whether a new government in Italy will
be able to successfully consolidate its budget without external
help. Gold should therefore continue to profit from the
persisting high uncertainty," said Commerzbank in a note.
Reported steady bond purchases by the ECB have helped bring
down yields on Italian bonds, but analysts are sceptical they
will be enough to spur a sustained drop in Italian bond yields
or a rise in the euro.
The euro was slightly higher on the day, changing hands at
$1.3649 and staying above a one-month low of $1.3484
touched on Thursday. For the week, the euro is still down about
1.5 percent.
ALL EYES ON BONDS
"The whole situation in Europe still worries people -- Italy
bonds, French bonds, euro zone exit," said a Singapore-based
trader, adding the danger of liquidation could hit gold in the
short term.
"I don't think we'll see prices go below $1,700 as physical
demand is expected to resurface if prices drop."
Technical signals for spot gold are mixed as it hovers
around a trendline that rose from the Oct. 20 low of $1,603.49,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Investment flows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds
continued, even as gold slumped for three consecutive sessions.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold ETF,
reported a fifth straight day of gains in its holdings --
standing at 1,268.666 tonnes by Nov. 10, highest since late
August.
Gold futures in India extended losses as investors chose to
book profits, while physical buying remained weak as traders
sought further price falls before stocking up for the ongoing
wedding season.
In other precious metals traded, spot platinum was
flat at $1,625.74 an ounce, and spot palladium climbed
0.38 percent to $646.97, tracking a rebound in industrial
metals.
Silver dipped 0.44 percent to $33.89 an ounce.
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)