HOUSTON, March 19 Gasoline was steady in California spot markets on Monday as demand was flat, traders said.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded at a 5-cent-a-gallon premium on April NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB remained even with the L.A. market price, traders said.

Portland gasoline rose 4.5 cents to sell at 7.5 cents over April NYMEX RBOB.

L.A. CARB diesel, made to reduce pollution in California's cities, gained 1 cent in a trade at 13.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. EPA-grade diesel, used outside of Calfornia's cities, was seen between even and 1 cent below NYMEX heating oil.

March L.A. jet fuel traded 1 cent higher at 14.5 cents over April heating oil.

Portland diesel was down 0.5 cent at 22.5 cents over April NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)