HOUSTON, March 21 March-delivery gasoline
retreated on Wednesday while April-delivery gasoline gained on
the cusp of a change in prompt-month contracts in the Los
Angeles spot market, traders said.
March CARBOB gasoline fell 6 cents to a 15-cent discount
under April NYMEX RBOB gasoline. April CARBOB gasoline rose 4.5
cents to finish at even with May NYMEX RBOB.
March CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market fell 4 cents to
trade at even with L.A.
Traders said buying interest in March CARBOB was drying up
as the contract nears expiration by the end of the week and
there were some buyers chasing the April contract.
Buying interest faded in the Portland, Oregon, market with
gasoline dropping 4 cents to a 6-cent premium on April NYMEX
heating oil.
April-delivery CARB diesel, made to reduce pollution in
California's cities, fell 3 cents to trade at a 9.5-cent premium
over May NYMEX heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel, used outside California cities, was even
with CARB diesel.
Jet fuel retreated 0.25-cent to sell at 13.5 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.
Diesel in Portland finished unchanged at 23 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Joseph Radford)