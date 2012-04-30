HOUSTON, April 30 Gasoline climbed in California spot markets on work at state refineries and an upset at another, traders said on Monday.

May CARBOB gasoline sold at 22 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market. Bay market gasoline was priced at 4 cents stronger than L.A.

CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, was 1.5 cents stronger for the May contract at 11.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

EPA diesel, which meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency standards and is used outside of California's cities, sold at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fule was offered 1 cent higher at 7 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.  (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by M.D. Golan)