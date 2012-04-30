HOUSTON, April 30 Gasoline climbed in California
spot markets on work at state refineries and an upset at
another, traders said on Monday.
May CARBOB gasoline sold at 22 cents a gallon over NYMEX
RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market. Bay market gasoline was
priced at 4 cents stronger than L.A.
CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to
reduce pollution in California's major cities, was 1.5 cents
stronger for the May contract at 11.5 cents over June NYMEX
heating oil in Los Angeles.
EPA diesel, which meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
standards and is used outside of California's cities, sold at
8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fule was offered 1 cent higher at 7 cents a gallon over
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by M.D. Golan)