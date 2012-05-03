NEW YORK May 3 Gasoline, which has more than doubled in price in the past 5 days, slowed its pace on Thursday, gaining only 2 cents in the Los Angeles spot market to finish at a 36-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.

Traders said no new announcements of refinery work or malfunctions limited May-delivery CARBOB in the L.A. market to a 2-cent gain that balanced the dip in underlying RBOB prices due to declining crude values.

In the San Francisco spot market, CARBOB was priced at 10 cents over L.A. for May.

June-delivery L.A. CARBOB sold at 20 cents on top of July NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at a 34-cent premium.

Tesoro Corp is the latest refiner to confirm planned work at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Martinez, California.

That is in addition to ongoing work at several other refineries, including BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, and Phillips 66's California refineries -- 120,200 bpd Rodeo and 139,000 bpd Wilmington.

Shell is also performing work at its 156,400 barrel per day Martinez, California, refinery.

The work underway at Tesoro, Phillps 66 and Shell's northern California refineries accounts for the stronger premium on San Francisco Bay CARBOB, traders said.

Diesels also showed greater strength in the Bay market with May CARB diesel, mandated by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, offered in San Francisco at 20 cents over June NYMEX heating oil. L.A. CARB diesel was 9 cents lower on the offer premium.

Jet fuel in L.A. was down a half-cent at 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)