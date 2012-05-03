NEW YORK May 3 Gasoline, which has more than
doubled in price in the past 5 days, slowed its pace on
Thursday, gaining only 2 cents in the Los Angeles spot market to
finish at a 36-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders
said.
Traders said no new announcements of refinery work or
malfunctions limited May-delivery CARBOB in the L.A. market to a
2-cent gain that balanced the dip in underlying RBOB prices due
to declining crude values.
In the San Francisco spot market, CARBOB was priced at 10
cents over L.A. for May.
June-delivery L.A. CARBOB sold at 20 cents on top of July
NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at a 34-cent
premium.
Tesoro Corp is the latest refiner to confirm
planned work at its 166,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in
Martinez, California.
That is in addition to ongoing work at several other
refineries, including BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point
refinery in Ferndale, Washington, and Phillips 66's
California refineries -- 120,200 bpd Rodeo and 139,000 bpd
Wilmington.
Shell is also performing work at its 156,400 barrel
per day Martinez, California, refinery.
The work underway at Tesoro, Phillps 66 and Shell's northern
California refineries accounts for the stronger premium on San
Francisco Bay CARBOB, traders said.
Diesels also showed greater strength in the Bay market with
May CARB diesel, mandated by California regulators to reduce
pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, offered in
San Francisco at 20 cents over June NYMEX heating oil. L.A. CARB
diesel was 9 cents lower on the offer premium.
Jet fuel in L.A. was down a half-cent at 7 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)