HOUSTON May 8 Los Angeles gasoline differentials surged by 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday on news of unplanned flaring associated with maintenance at a major area refinery, traders said.

Chevron Corp late on Monday afternoon reported unplanned flaring at its 265,000-barrels-per-day El Segundo, California refinery.

On Tuesday, May L.A. CARBOB climbed to a 37-cent premium over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.

The market appeared to shrug off confirmation on Tuesday from Phillips 66 that planned work was finished at its 139,000-bpd Los Angeles refinery..

Chevron's El Segundo plant is one of four along the U.S. West Coast undergoing planned maintenance.

Tuesday's surge in differentials nearly canceled out a decline of 13 cents per gallon on Friday and Monday on the restart of BP Plc's 225,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington refinery, which had been shut for nearly three months because of a fire in February.

May CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market held its 10-cent premium over the L.A. price, trading at 47 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

L.A. CARBOB for June gained a nickel per gallon to a bid-offer spread of 20 cents/22 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market finished at 50 cents over NYMEX RBOB, up about 13 cents per gallon.

L.A. CARB diesel for May, mandated by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, held steady in a bid-offer spread of 9 cents/11 cents over June NYMEX heating oil, with trades seen at 9.25 and 10 cents over.

San Francisco CARB diesel held its 10-cent premium over the L.A. price.

L.A. jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon to 7.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures.

Diesel in the Portland market was seen done at 26 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

