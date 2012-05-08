HOUSTON May 8 Los Angeles gasoline
differentials surged by 12 cents per gallon on Tuesday on news
of unplanned flaring associated with maintenance at a major area
refinery, traders said.
Chevron Corp late on Monday afternoon reported
unplanned flaring at its 265,000-barrels-per-day El Segundo,
California refinery.
On Tuesday, May L.A. CARBOB climbed to a 37-cent premium
over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
traders said.
The market appeared to shrug off confirmation on Tuesday
from Phillips 66 that planned work was finished at its
139,000-bpd Los Angeles refinery..
Chevron's El Segundo plant is one of four along the U.S.
West Coast undergoing planned maintenance.
Tuesday's surge in differentials nearly canceled out a
decline of 13 cents per gallon on Friday and Monday on the
restart of BP Plc's 225,000-bpd Cherry Point, Washington
refinery, which had been shut for nearly three months because of
a fire in February.
May CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market held its 10-cent
premium over the L.A. price, trading at 47 cents over June NYMEX
RBOB.
L.A. CARBOB for June gained a nickel per gallon to a
bid-offer spread of 20 cents/22 cents over July NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market finished at 50 cents
over NYMEX RBOB, up about 13 cents per gallon.
L.A. CARB diesel for May, mandated by California regulators
to reduce pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas,
held steady in a bid-offer spread of 9 cents/11 cents over June
NYMEX heating oil, with trades seen at 9.25 and 10 cents over.
San Francisco CARB diesel held its 10-cent premium over the
L.A. price.
L.A. jet fuel differentials slipped half a cent per gallon
to 7.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil futures.
Diesel in the Portland market was seen done at 26 cents over
NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Dale Hudson)