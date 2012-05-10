HOUSTON May 10 Gasoline spiked in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday as BP Plc halted the restart of the central crude distillation unit at its 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.

May CARBOB gasoline jumped 23 cents in L.A. to trade at a high of 70 cents a gallon over the June NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract before falling back to finish at a premium of 55 cents, a gain of 8 cents.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery, but prices leaped to new highs for the year in the Portland, Oregon, market due to the BP problems, dealers said.

Portland gasoline finished 9 cents higher at a 72-cent-per gallon premium over June RBOB.

In the San Francisco Bay market, May CARBOB finished at a 3-cent premium over L.A.'s closing price.

June CARBOB in L.A. jumped 11 cents to finish at 40 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

July L.A. CARBOB sold at 16 cents over August RBOB gasoline.

Diesels also gained on Thursday, with May CARB diesel up 2 cents at 10 cents a gallon in L.A. over June NYMEX heating oil. The California Air Resources Board mandates the use of CARB diesel in California's major cities to reduce pollution.

In the Bay market, CARB diesel sold at 7.5 cents over the L.A. price.

Jet fuel in L.A. also gained 2 cents to trade at 10 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, diesel finished 8 cents a gallon higher at 34 cents over June heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)