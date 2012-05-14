UPDATE 7-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
HOUSTON May 14 Gasoline weakened in West Coast spot markets on Monday as BP Plc was restarting its 225,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, traders said.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline was down 3.5 cents in the Los Angeles spot market at 51.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
June CARBOB, mandated by California's Air Resources Board, fell 4 cents to sell at 30 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, May gasoline was down 4 cents at 68 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.
Los Angeles May CARB diesel was down 0.5 cent at a 10.5-cent premium over June NYMEX heating oil.
CARB diesel in the San Francisco Bay market was 1.5 cents stronger than L.A.
May EPA diesel was 2 cents weaker than L.A. CARB diesel.
EPA diesel meets federal regulations for ultra-low sulfur diesel while CARB diesel meets California Air Resources Board standards to cut pollution in California's metropolitan areas.
Jet fuel was down 1 cent at 9 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Diesel in Portland sold at 37 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
