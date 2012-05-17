HOUSTON May 16 Gasoline dipped a penny on Wednesday in the Los Angeles spot market, continuing a three-day retreat on the restart of a Washington state refinery, traders said.

The decline ran against a U.S. government report that showed a drop in gasoline inventory on the West Coast last week and at the same time a Los Angeles refinery began planned maintenance.

May CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market finished at a 25-cent premium to June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, down one cent from Tuesday. June CARBOB in L.A. finished even with the May differential, though it had sagged to 23 cents over at one point in the day.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB finished at even to L.A.

BP Plc continued the restart of its 225,000 barrel per day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery on Wednesday. The company plans to return the refinery to normal production by the end of May.

BP also began planned maintenance on its 253,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline stockpiles fell 860,000 barrels last week to 25.274 million barrels.

Distillates also retreated last week with regional inventory down 799,000 barrels to 10.33 million barrels.

In L.A., May CARB diesel slid 3 cents to trade at 6.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was a penny stronger at 7.5 cents over June heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel finished in L.A. at 5.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. May jet fuel was unchanged at an 8-cent-per-gallon premium on NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol and CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)