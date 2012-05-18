HOUSTON May 18 Gasoline completed a week-long retreat on Friday, down 32.5 cents a gallon since Monday, primarily due to the restart of BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, which shut three months ago by a fire.

On Friday, May-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 4 cents from Thursday's finish to a 19-cent-per-gallon premium to NYMEX June RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market.

San Francisco Bay spot market May CARBOB finished at 5 cents under L.A.

June CARBOB sold at a 14-cent premium to NYMEX July RBOB gasoline in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was offered 3.5 cents stronger at 55 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles sold unchanged at 7 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at 33 cents over NYMEX heating oil, also unchanged.

Jet fuel in L.A. finished at 7.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)