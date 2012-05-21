HOUSTON May 21 CARBOB gasoline for May delivery sagged 1.5 cents to a 17.5-cent premium of June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market as BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery resumed producing motor fuel, traders said.

June CARBOB gasoline was even with the May cash price in Los Angeles as the May CARBOB contract approaches its expiration.

In the San Francisco Bay market, May CARBOB was discounted by 3 cents from L.A.

In the Portland, Oregon, market gasoline again traded at 51.5 cents over June NYMEX RBOB, even to where it was seen last week as BP was restarting the Cherry Point plant.

CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market moved into the June contract period, selling at 5 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

In the Bay, CARB diesel continued in the May period, selling at 4 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland fell 8 cents to 25 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

May jet fuel in Los Angeles was a half-cent stronger at 8 cents over June heating oil. June L.A. jet was offered at 7.5 cents over July heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)