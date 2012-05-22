HOUSTON May 22 May CARBOB gasoline fell 17.5 cents on Tuesday to flat with June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market as refiner demand dried up, traders said.

June CARBOB slid 5 cents to 12.5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the L.A. market.

In the San Francisco Bay market, May CARBOB was discounted 3 cents from June NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market lost 0.5 cent to finish at 51 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in West Coast spot markets has been falling since early last week as BP Plc's 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery has been returning to production following a three-month shutdown due to a fire.

June CARB diesel in the L.A. market was offered at 6 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. June CARB diesel in the Bay market was discounted 1.5 cents from the L.A. price.

June EPA ultra-low sulfur diesel was also discounted 1.5 cents from CARB diesel.

May jet fuel in Los Angeles rose 0.5 cent for a second day in a row at 8.5 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market fell 5 cents to 20 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas. Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)