HOUSTON May 24 Gasoline differentials retreated
26 cents a gallon in the Portland, Oregon, spot market on
Thursday, one day after peaking at $1.10 over NYMEX RBOB
gasoline, traders said.
Portland gasoline finished at an 84-cent-a-gallon premium
over NYMEX RBOB.
Gasoline jumped on Wednesday due to speculation BP Plc
had a hit a significant snag in restarting its 225,000
barrel per day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.
Sources familiar with operations at the refinery said no
major problem had occurred, but integrating the operations of
restarting units could trigger flaring at the plant. The company
was still aiming to return the refinery to full production by
the end of May, the sources said.
Diesel in Portland retreated 5 cents to finish at 20 cents a
gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
In the Los Angeles spot market, June CARBOB gasoline
finished flat with its Wednesday price at a 25-cent premium on
July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
July CARBOB sold at 8 cents over August NYMEX RBOB in L.A.
In the San Francisco Bay market, June CARBOB was priced at
even with L.A. CARBOB gasoline.
June CARB diesel in L.A. rose 1.25 cents to 7.5 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil on expectations refiners would shift
production to feed rising demand for gasoline, reducing diesel
supply. Bay CARB diesel was flat to L.A.
EPA diesel in L.A. was 1 cent under the CARB price.
June jet fuel in Los Angeles remained at 8 cents over NYMEX
heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)