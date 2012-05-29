HOUSTON May 29 Gasoline dipped in the Portland,
Oregon, market on Tuesday as BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery resumed normal
operations for the first time since a Feb. 17 fire in its
central crude distillation unit, traders said.
Portland gasoline sold on Tuesday at 82 cents a gallon over
NYMEX RBOB gasoline, down 4 cents from its finish on Friday.
Diesel was stronger in the Portland market by 2 cents at 25
cents a gallon on top of NYMEX RBOB heating oil.
In the Los Angeles market, June CARBOB gasoline strengthened
by 0.5 cent at 27 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB for
delivery any time in the month. CARBOB for delivery between the
second and fourth pipeline shipment cycles of June sold at 23.5
cents and then 25 cents over July RBOB.
In the San Francisco Bay market, June CARBOB sold at 7 cents
over the L.A. price.
June L.A. CARB diesel retreated 1.5 cents to 6.5 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel was 0.75 cent stronger.
EPA ultra-low sulfur diesel in L.A. sold at 5 cents over
July heating oil.
L.A. June jet fuel was unchanged at 8 cents a gallon over
July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andre Grenon)