HOUSTON May 31 Gasoline in the Portland market
fell 43 cents to a 41-cent-per-gallon premium over July NYMEX
RBOB gasoline as BP Plc's 225,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Cherry Point, Washington, refinery was back in production,
traders said.
Diesel in Portland slid 3 cents to 15 cents a gallon over
July NYMEX heating oil.
In the Los Angeles market, June CARBOB gasoline fell 4 cents
to 15 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline due to the BP return.
San Francisco June CARBOB paralleled the L.A. decline, down 4
cents to 21 cents on top of July NYMEX RBOB.
June CARB diesel in Los Angeles was unchanged at 6 cents
over July NYMEX heating oil. EPA diesel was a penny under CARB
diesel.
Jet fuel in L.A. was steady at 8 cents a gallon over July
NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)