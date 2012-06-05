HOUSTON, June 4 June-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose in the Los Angeles market as Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, began a planned overhaul scheduled to last for several weeks, traders said.

Exxon said a hydrogen plant had been shut at the refinery and a coking unit would be taken out of production along with a hydrotreater.

June CARBOB rose 2.5 cents to sell at 3.5 cents a gallon in the L.A. market over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was even to the L.A. price.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished down 10 cents at 10 cents a gallon over July RBOB as BP Plc's 225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery began its second week back in full production after being shut for three months for repairs following a Feb. 17 fire.

June CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market was down a penny at 5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

June EPA diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/5 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 11 cents over July heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. gained 0.5 cent to trade at 8.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)