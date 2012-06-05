HOUSTON, June 4 June-delivery CARBOB gasoline
rose in the Los Angeles market as Exxon Mobil Corp's
149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in
Torrance, California, began a planned overhaul scheduled to last
for several weeks, traders said.
Exxon said a hydrogen plant had been shut at the refinery
and a coking unit would be taken out of production along with a
hydrotreater.
June CARBOB rose 2.5 cents to sell at 3.5 cents a gallon in
the L.A. market over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was even to the
L.A. price.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished down 10
cents at 10 cents a gallon over July RBOB as BP Plc's
225,000 bpd Cherry Point, Washington, refinery began its second
week back in full production after being shut for three months
for repairs following a Feb. 17 fire.
June CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market was down a penny
at 5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.
June EPA diesel was in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/5 cents
over July NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland market was steady at 11 cents over
July heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. gained 0.5 cent to trade at 8.5 cents a
gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their name from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside of California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)