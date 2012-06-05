HOUSTON, June 5 Los Angeles gasoline
differentials dipped on Tuesday, one day before a U.S.
government report is expected to show an increase in regional
gasoline supplies, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline dipped 1.5 cents to a
1.5-cent-a-gallon premium over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
The American Petroleum Institute late on Tuesday said the
gasoline inventory rose by 132,000 barrels last week to 25.68
million barrels.
"Let's see if EIA comes through," said one trader referring
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which will issue
the report on national energy inventory on Wednesday morning.
CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market sold even
with the Los Angeles market price.
July CARBOB in L.A. was sold at 1.5 cents a gallon over July
RBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland market traded at 2.5 cents over
July NYMEX RBOB.
June CARB diesel in the L.A. market sold at 4 cents over
July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was in a
bid-offer spread at 5 cents/7.25 cents over July NYMEX heating
oil.
June EPA diesel traded at 3.5 cents on top of NYMEX heating
oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. was down 0.5 cent at 7.5 cents a gallon
over NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)