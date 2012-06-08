HOUSTON, June 7 June-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 9 cents to a discount to July NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday, a day after the U.S. government reported a more than 1-million barrel increase in West Coast gasoline inventory, traders said.

In the San Francisco Bay spot market, June CARBOB finished at 5 cents under July RBOB.

July-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline finished at a 6-cent discount to August NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

June gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market fell 10 cents to even with July NYMEX RBOB.

Los Angeles-market CARB diesel rose 0.75 cent to 4.75 cents over July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay, CARB diesel was offered at 6.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. EPA diesel was 1 cent under CARB diesel.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles sold 0.25 cent stronger at 8.75 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Miral Fahmy)