HOUSTON, June 12 Gasoline rose in the Los
Angeles spot market on Tuesday, one day after a small fire at
Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 0.5 cent to 6 cents a
gallon over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. In the San Francisco Bay
market, gasoline held at 4 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB
gasoline, traders said.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market retreated 3 cents
to a 9-cent discount under July NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in the L.A. market rose 0.5 cent to a 5-cent
premium on July NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel was at 4.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles remained in a bid-offer spread at 8
cents/9 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ron Popeski)