HOUSTON, June 13 Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market retreated a penny on Wednesday after the U.S. government said West Coast gasoline inventory rose 1.179 million barrels last week, traders said.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market fell to a 7-cent discount under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline stockpiles climbed to 27.079 million barrels last week.

June CARB diesel in the L.A. market fell back a penny to a 4-cent premium on July NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel in Los Angeles was at 2 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

June jet fuel in Los Angeles fell 0.5 cents to 8.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Diesel in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 9 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernard Orr)