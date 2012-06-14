RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
HOUSTON, June 14 Gasoline continued sliding on Thursday in the Los Angeles spot market as supply was seen increasing across the West Coast, traders said.
June-delivery CARBOB gasoline in Los Angeles fell 1 cent to 8 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
June CARB diesel in L.A. was unchanged from Wednesday at 4 cents a gallon on top of July NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay, CARB diesel sold at 7.5 cents a gallon over July heating oil.
Jet fuel in L.A. sold down 0.5 cent at 8 cents a gallon over July heating oil.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, diesel was steady in a bid-offer spread of 8 cents/9 cents over July heating oil.
Gasoline in the Portland market sold a 17-cent-a-gallon discount to July NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
