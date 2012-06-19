HOUSTON, June 18 Gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market shrugged off planned work at BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on Monday, falling 8 cents.

Sources familiar with refinery operations said the work at the Carson refinery was minor maintenance that would not have a significant impact on production. A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

June-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 13 cents a gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. July CARBOB sold at 7 cents under August CARBOB.

June CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at 9 cents under July RBOB after Phillips 66 reported flaring at its 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery over the weekend.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market remained steady at 17 cents under NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in L.A. was unchanged in a bid-offer spread at 3.5 cents/4.5 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

L.A. EPA diesel was at 1 cent/2.5 cents over July NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was down 1 cent at 7 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market retreated 3 cents to 5.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.

Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Eric Meijer)