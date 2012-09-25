HOUSTON, Sept 24 Gasoline slipped 1.5 cents a gallon in California spot markets on Monday as demand eased, traders said.

October-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 34.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.

San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was sold at 42 cents a gallon over November NYMEX RBOB. Bay gasoline trades over L.A. due to refinery outages in the area.

November-delivery CARBOB was in a bid-offer spread in L.A. at 15 cents/19 cents over December NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was in a bid-offer spread of 26 cents/28 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

October CARB diesel in L.A. was unchanged at 12 cents over November NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel in the Bay market sold at 5 cents over November NYMEX heating oil.

CARB diesel is mandated for sale by California regulators to reduce pollution in the state's cities.

Jet fuel in L.A. was also unchanged, at 11 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Gallagher)