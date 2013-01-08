HOUSTON Jan 7 January-delivery CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles spot market gained 2 cents a gallon to finish at 1 cent a gallon under the February NYMEX RBOB gasoline future contract on Monday as BP Plc began overhauling the gasoline unit at its Los Angeles refinery, traders said.

BP began shutting the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit and alkylation unit at the 240,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery over the weekend, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

January CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market was 1 cent a gallon weaker at 16 cents a gallon below February NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, was 1 cent stronger at 24 cents a gallon under February NYMEX RBOB.

January L.A. CARB diesel came up 3 cents a gallon at 6 cents a gallon over February NYMEX heating oil, in part due to expected tighter supply for diesel as area refineries shift production to favor gasoline.

CARB diesel in the Bay market came up 8 cents a gallon to be even with February NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. rose 1.25 cents a gallon to finish at 4 cents a gallon over February NYMEX heating oil.