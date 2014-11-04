By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 California gasoline's
differential in the Los Angeles wholesale market rose slightly
in light trading on Monday as much of the state switched from
summer to winter-grade gasoline.
Los Angeles-market, November-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose
1.5 cents to close Monday at half a penny under November RBOB
gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Los Angeles was among the areas of the state this week that
switched from summer-grade fuel blend, which is less likely to
evaporate in a fuel tank due to its lower Reid Vapor Pressure
(RVP), to winter blend gasoline, which has a higher RVP and is
less costly to make.
Evaporating gasoline during hot summer months contributes to
air pollution including ozone formation.
San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB rose 3 cents to
finish Monday at half a penny under November NYMEX RBOB, even
with the L.A. price.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent
anti-pollution standards than gasoline mandated by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency for use in other parts of the
country. CARBOB and EPA gasoline are made to blend with ethanol.
November-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon,
market rose 1.75 cents to close Monday at 6.75 cents a gallon
under November NYMEX RBOB.
As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel
is required by CARB, with a formula more stringent than U.S. EPA
diesel standards.
L.A. November CARB diesel slipped 1.75 cents to close Monday
at 7.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil futures.
Bay-market November CARB diesel fell 4 cents to close at 4.5
cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel closed at 4.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX
heating oil in the Portland, Oregon, market, down 1.5 cents from
the previous day's close.
Jet fuel in L.A. market was seen at 1 cent a gallon under
November NYMEX heating oil on Monday, up 2.5 cents from Friday's
close.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)