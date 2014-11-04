SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 California gasoline's differential in the Los Angeles wholesale market rose slightly in light trading on Monday as much of the state switched from summer to winter-grade gasoline.

Los Angeles-market, November-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose 1.5 cents to close Monday at half a penny under November RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Los Angeles was among the areas of the state this week that switched from summer-grade fuel blend, which is less likely to evaporate in a fuel tank due to its lower Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP), to winter blend gasoline, which has a higher RVP and is less costly to make.

Evaporating gasoline during hot summer months contributes to air pollution including ozone formation.

San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB rose 3 cents to finish Monday at half a penny under November NYMEX RBOB, even with the L.A. price.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in other parts of the country. CARBOB and EPA gasoline are made to blend with ethanol.

November-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1.75 cents to close Monday at 6.75 cents a gallon under November NYMEX RBOB.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel is required by CARB, with a formula more stringent than U.S. EPA diesel standards.

L.A. November CARB diesel slipped 1.75 cents to close Monday at 7.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil futures.

Bay-market November CARB diesel fell 4 cents to close at 4.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel closed at 4.5 cents a gallon over November NYMEX heating oil in the Portland, Oregon, market, down 1.5 cents from the previous day's close.

Jet fuel in L.A. market was seen at 1 cent a gallon under November NYMEX heating oil on Monday, up 2.5 cents from Friday's close. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)