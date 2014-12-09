SAN FRANCISCO Dec 8 California gasoline's differential in the Los Angeles wholesale market fell on Monday in thin trading as the market remained well supplied.

Los Angeles market, December-delivery CARBOB gasoline traded for 7 cents a gallon under January RBOB gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile, down 4 cents from Friday's close.

Plummeting Brent crude oil prices, which hit a five-year low on Monday, kept West Coast traders glued to their screens but did not actually affect the differential, market sources said.

In the San Francisco Bay market, December-delivery CARBOB gasoline closed at 14 cents a gallon under NYMEX RBOB.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in other parts of the country. CARBOB and EPA gasoline are made to blend with ethanol.

December-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market closed at 18 cents a gallon under January NYMEX RBOB on Monday.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel is required by CARB, with a formula more stringent than U.S. EPA diesel standards.

L.A. December CARB diesel closed at 11 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil futures on Monday.

Bay-market December CARB diesel also closed 9 cent a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil.

December-delivery EPA diesel settled at 7 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil in the Portland, Oregon, market.

Jet fuel in the L.A. market settled at 8 cents a gallon under January NYMEX heating oil in light trading, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)