SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials rose on Friday as traders and refineries bought product in a market hampered by two oil refinery outages.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline in Los Angeles rose 7 cents to settle at 28 cents a gallon over April RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange in active trading, sources said.

Two large California refineries - Exxon Mobile Corp.'s 155,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Torrance, California, and Tesoro Corp's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez, California - are not producing new fuel at the moment, the former because of an explosion on Wednesday and the latter because of a week-long work stoppage. The two plants combine to produce about 17 percent of the state's gasoline.

In the San Francisco market, March-delivery CARBOB settled at a 7 cent premium to April RBOB futures on NYMEX, unchanged from Thursday's close.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and as with diesel, meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the EPA. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

February-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market settled 16.5 cents a gallon over March NYMEX RBOB on Friday, up half a cent from Thursday's close.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB, with a more stringent formula than U.S. Environmental Protection Agency diesel standards.

March-delivery L.A. CARB diesel settled at 2 cents a gallon over March heating oil futures, down 2.5 cents from Thursday's price while March-delivery S.F. CARB diesel settled at 17 cents over futures, up 6.5 cents from the previous day's close.

February-delivery Portland EPA diesel ended Thursday at a 2-cent premium over March NYMEX heating oil, down 2 cents from Thursday's close.

Two deals for L.A. jet fuel were done for 16 and 24 cents a gallon under futures, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)