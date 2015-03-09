By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 9
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 Wholesale gasoline prices
in the Los Angeles market started the week on a quiet note,
falling slightly in thin trading amid a break in shipment
scheduling, market sources said.
March-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline shed a penny to
27.5 cents a gallon over April RBOB futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) with no deals reported.
April-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline fell 3 cents to 16 cents
a gallon over May RBOB futures on NYMEX.
March-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline rose 5 cents to
31 cents over RBOB futures on NYMEX, traders said.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent
anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the
country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.
March-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market
was at a 4-cent premium over April NYMEX RBOB, down 3 cents from
Friday's price.
As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent
formula than EPA diesel standards.
One deal for March-delivery L.A. CARB diesel was done for 7
cents under April heating oil futures on NYMEX while
March-delivery S.F. diesel was even with futures, sources said.
Portland EPA diesel for March delivery was 2.5 cents above
April NYMEX heating oil, traders said.
L.A. jet fuel was bid 5 cents under and offered 3 cents
under April NYMEX heating oil futures with no deals reported,
sources said.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)