SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market lost some of the ground they had gained over the last two days on Thursday as sellers were willing to deal at lower prices.

May-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline traded at least four times with the last deal Thursday at 45 cents per gallon over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), traders said, down 9 cents from Wednesday's price.

June-delivery L.A. CARBOB traded twice for 25 cents per gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX, traders said, unchanged from Wednesday's price.

May-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline was seen 34 cents a gallon over June RBOB futures, traders said.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

May-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was seen 23 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB futures on Thursday, traders said, unchanged from Wednesday's price.

As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.

May-delivery L.A. CARB diesel rose a penny to 7 cents a gallon over futures while S.F. CARB diesel rose 2 cents to 14 cents a gallon over futures.

Portland EPA diesel for May delivery was 16 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil, traders said.

May-delivery L.A. jet fuel was 10 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said, down 2 cents from Wednesday's price. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)