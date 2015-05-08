By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Wholesale gasoline
differentials in the Los Angeles market lost some of the ground
they had gained over the last two days on Thursday as sellers
were willing to deal at lower prices.
May-delivery Los Angeles CARBOB gasoline traded at least
four times with the last deal Thursday at 45 cents per gallon
over June RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX), traders said, down 9 cents from Wednesday's price.
June-delivery L.A. CARBOB traded twice for 25 cents per
gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX, traders said, unchanged
from Wednesday's price.
May-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline was seen 34 cents
a gallon over June RBOB futures, traders said.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources
Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent
anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the
country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.
May-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market
was seen 23 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB futures on
Thursday, traders said, unchanged from Wednesday's price.
As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur
diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent
formula than EPA diesel standards.
May-delivery L.A. CARB diesel rose a penny to 7 cents a
gallon over futures while S.F. CARB diesel rose 2 cents to 14
cents a gallon over futures.
Portland EPA diesel for May delivery was 16 cents a gallon
over June NYMEX heating oil, traders said.
May-delivery L.A. jet fuel was 10 cents a gallon over June
NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said, down 2 cents from
Wednesday's price.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)