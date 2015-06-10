Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 Wholesale gasoline differentials in the Los Angeles market rebounded on Tuesday in thin trading as buyers took advantage of low prices, traders said.
June-delivery L.A. CARBOB gasoline traded for 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX, up 2 cents from Monday's price. July-delivery CARBOB was bid at 9 cents and offered at 10 cents a gallon over futures.
June-delivery San Francisco CARBOB gasoline rose with L.A., also finishing 5 cents a gallon over July RBOB futures on NYMEX.
CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in other parts of the country as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.
June-delivery EPA gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market was 22 cents a gallon over July NYMEX RBOB futures, traders said, up 4 cents from Monday's price.
As with gasoline, a California-specific ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) is also required by CARB with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel standards.
June-delivery L.A. CARB diesel was 0.75 cents a gallon below futures while June-delivery S.F. CARB diesel was 2 cents a gallon under futures, trader said.
Portland EPA diesel for June delivery was seen 21.5 cents a gallon over July NYMEX heating oil futures, traders said.
June-delivery L.A. wholesale jet fuel traded twice for 0.5 cents and 0.25 cents over futures, traders said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.